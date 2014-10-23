* Q3 revenue 9.805 bln euros vs 9.707 bln consensus
* Operating costs cut ahead of schedule
* Shares rise 3 percent, ahead of peers
* French mobile market needs mergers but we won't lead -CFO
* Focused on selective acquisitions in existing markets
(Adds merger strategy talk, stock move, context)
By Gwénaëlle Barzic and Eric Auchard
PARIS/FRANKFURT, Oct 23 Orange posted
third-quarter results that were slightly higher than forecast as
France's largest telecom company cut costs more rapidly than
expected and customers signed up for faster 4G mobile services.
France's No. 1 mobile firm believes the sector still needs
mergers to cope with fierce price competition but an Orange
executive said it would not move first, three months after it
dropped a bid for No. 3 mobile company Bouygues SA.
"We are not the ones suffering the most from the absence of
consolidation," Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez told
investors on a conference call. "We are not going to lead on
this, we will be looking at evolutions."
Other French players are SFR, which Vivendi agreed
to sell to Numericable in April - a deal still pending
regulatory approval - and new entrant Iliad, which has
brought stiff price competition to the market since 2012.
Orange posted quarterly revenue of 9.81 billion euros ($12.4
bln), slightly ahead of an analyst consensus forecast of 9.71
billion. Restated earnings, excluding one-time items and some
costs, was 3.245 billion, broadly in line with expectations.
"Orange's commercial momentum remained high in the third
quarter of 2014 across all our operations, fuelled by our
ongoing investment efforts" in fixed and mobile broadband,
Orange Chairman and CEO Stephane Richard said in a statement.
However, Orange cautioned that it expected to see further
declines in average revenue per user (ARPU) from mobile and
fixed-line customers in France next year, albeit at a slower
rate than in 2014.
Shares in Orange, the former French telephone monopoly which
is 25 percent owned by the state, rose 3 percent to 11.24 euros
following the results.
The stock has outperformed European peers this year by
making progress in stabilising its business and speculation
about further market consolidation, rising 25 percent compared
with just over a 1 percent rise in the European telecom sector
index.
"Overall, we see Orange results as encouraging especially in
its domestic market where it seems that the worst phase of
revenue erosion owing to the intense competition is over,"
brokerage Espirito Santo said in a note to clients.
COSTS CUTS AHEAD OF TARGET
Orange confirmed it expected to meet its full-year 2014
target for restated earnings, excluding one-time costs tied to
legal expenses, asset disposals and restructuring expenses, in a
range of 12.0-12.5 billion euros and to return its ratio of net
debt to about two times restated earnings.
Within these financial constraints, Orange also reaffirmed
that it was pursuing a policy of selective acquisitions,
concentrating on markets where it is present.
After calling off talks about a possible bid for Bouygues,
it agreed to pay 3.4 billion euros for fixed-line carrier
Jazztel Plc to shore up its mobile operations in Spain.
CFO Fernandez downplayed any immediate ownership change for
the United Kingdom's largest mobile phone company EE, which it
runs jointly with Deutsche Telekom.
There has been recurring speculation that Orange and
Deutsche might seek to list shares in the business. Fernandez
said "the best option" for Orange and Deutsche was to maintain
the current capital structure, but all options remained open.
During the third quarter, Orange slashed its operating costs
for everything from marketing to office space by 333 million
euros, beating its 300-million-euro goal for the year as a whole
three months earlier than it said it would.
Throughout the year, Orange has been looking to offset tough
competition, falling prices and declining revenues across its
major markets of France, Spain and Poland by cutting costs.
By contrast, its African and Middle East markets, which
include just over half Orange's customers, posted revenue growth
of 6.4 percent in the quarter, led by Egypt, Guinea, Mali and
Ivory Coast. These non-European regions have added 10.7 million
subscribers so far this year to the 94.3 at the end of 2013.
The decline in sales at its French mobile business slowed to
6.1 percent in the quarter from 8.9 percent in the first half.
Orange added 220,000 net mobile contracts during the period,
60 percent of which were based on premium packages including its
4G service. Orange expects to have 3 million customers in France
signed up for faster 4G services by the end of 2014.
But third-quarter average revenue per user fell to 23.0
euros from 26.3 euros a year earlier. Average revenue per
broadband customer slipped to 33.4 euros from 34.1 euros.
Margins in the latest quarter were 33.1 percent, flat from a
year earlier, but significantly better than a low-point of 28.1
percent in the last three months of 2013, when price competition
in the French market cut deeply into profits.
(1 US dollar = 0.7913 euro)
(Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris;
editing by David Clarke)