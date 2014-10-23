PARIS/FRANKFURT Oct 23 French telecoms operator
Orange SA still believes the mobile market needs
consolidation, but an executive said on Thursday his company is
not prepared to kick-off such a move, three months after it
dropped a bid for rival Bouygues SA.
Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez said Orange was open
to discussions on possible combinations with other companies in
its home market, but for now it was prepared to wait for others
to make the first move.
"We are not the ones suffering the most from the absence of
consolidation," Fernandez told investors on a conference call to
discuss the firm's third-quarter results, adding: "We are not
going to lead on this, we will be looking at evolutions."
Orange also cautioned that it expected to see continued
declines next year in the average revenue per user (ARPU) it
sees from mobile and fixed-line customers in France, but that
ARPU would decline at a lower rate than this year.
Third-quarter revenue per user fell to 23.0 euros ($29), on
average, from 26.3 euros in the year-earlier quarter. Average
revenue per broadband customer slipped to 33.4 euros from 34.1
euros in the third quarter of 2013, the company said.
