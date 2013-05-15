BRIEF-Snipp Interactive reports revenue for Q1 of $2.5 mln
* Revenue for Q1 2017 of $2.5 million grew 18% when compared to revenue of $2.1 million for Q1 2016
CAIRO May 15 Egyptian mobile phone operator Orascom Telecom Holding said on Wednesday it made a net loss before minority interests of $204 million in the first quarter of 2013.
Revenues were $849 million for the quarter, a decline of about 1 percent year on year, it said in an earnings statement. Orascom said its total subscribers increased 3 percent from a year earlier to about 85 million. (Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Revenue for Q1 2017 of $2.5 million grew 18% when compared to revenue of $2.1 million for Q1 2016
* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes