CAIRO Feb 9 Orascom Telecom Media and
Technology is in discussions with France Telecom
over the future of their Egyptian cellphone venture
Mobinil, a person who said he was familiar with the
talks told Reuters.
Speculation of a possible change in Mobinil's ownership has
re-emerged since the firm's Egyptian parent company sold most of
its assets to Russia's Vimpelcom last year.
France Telecom controls 71.25 percent of Mobinil.
Orascom's minority stake in Mobinil was hived off last month
into a new company controlled by the family of Egyptian
businessman Naguib Sawiris, which had a put option to sell its
stake to the French company at a pre-agreed price.
"There are ongoing discussions with France Telecom to
discuss future relations after the demerger and the change of
ownership," the person said on condition of anonymity.
France Telecom was raising "new issues" in regard to a delay
in last month's demerger of Mobinil and the new ownership
structure, the person said.
(Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)