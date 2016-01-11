DUBAI Jan 11 Egypt's Orascom Construction
has been awarded a $420 million contract to
revamp two government-owned power stations, the company said on
Monday.
Orascom was part of a consortium that completed the build of
the Assiut and West Damietta plants in the third quarter of
2015. The plants, which are operational and have a combined
capacity of 1,500 megawatts, will now be converted to a
so-called combined cycle from a simple cycle.
A combined cycle re-uses waste products, increasing capacity
by 50 percent with no additional fuel intake.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Louise Heavens)