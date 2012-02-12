DUBAI Feb 12 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology said on Sunday it is in talks with France Telecom over the future of their Egyptian joint venture Mobinil.

The Egyptian firm said a decision was expected to come after a Feb. 13 meeting between the companies.

France Telecom is the biggest shareholder in Mobinil and the second biggest is the family of Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris, who has a put option to sell his holding in Mobinil to the French company. (Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Dinesh Nair)