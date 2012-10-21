CAIRO Oct 21 Egypt's Orascom Telecom Holding
and its Russian parent Vimpelcom have agreed
to provide one another with technical and commercial services to
improve the efficiency of their businesses, Orascom said on
Sunday.
Orascom said it was changing its name to Global Telecom
Holding SAE after Vimpelcom took control of the Egyptian company
last year in a deal worth around $6 billion.
It also said it planned to take control of Canada's
Globalive Investment Holding Corp. after changes to Canada's
foreign ownership laws. The change requires the approval of
Canadian investment authorities, expected by early next year.