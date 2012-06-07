CAIRO, June 7 Egypt's Orascom Construction
Industries (OCI) has secured a $100 million loan from
the World Bank's investment arm to help it expand across the
region and rebuild confidence in the country's private sector.
Egypt is struggling to draw back investors who fled last
year when an uprising unseated the country's president, sparking
political instability that is still continuing.
The loan from the World Bank's International Finance
Corporation (IFC) would be used for existing operations and new
projects, Orascom said.
"This investment fits with our strategy of boosting
confidence in Egypt's private sector, a major contributor to
employment," IFC Middle East and North Africa director Mouayed
Makhlouf said in the statement.
