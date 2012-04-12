CAIRO, April 12 Orascom Telecom (OTH) said on Thursday it had submitted a formal arbitration notice against the Algerian government to resolve a long-standing dispute over the company's local mobile phone business.

"OTH asserts that since 2008 its rights under the Agreement on the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments between Egypt and Algeria have been violated by actions taken by the Algerian government against OTA," the firm said in a statement.

Orascom said it would still support any move by its majority shareholder, Vimpelcom, to seek a solution with the Algerian government over OTA, which operates under the brand name Djezzy. (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed)