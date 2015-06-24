BRIEF-Fujian Apex Software sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 21.05 million shares at 19.05 yuan per share to raise up to 401.0 million yuan ($58.08 million) for its Shanghai IPO
CAIRO, June 24 Egypt's Orascom Telecom reported a first-quarter net profit of 373.86 million Egyptian pounds($49 million) up from 324.34 million Egyptian pounds a year earlier, it said in a statement on the bourse on Wednesday.
Operating revenue rose to 647.39 million pounds from 645.20 million.
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Yara Bayoumy and Jason Neely)
* Seeks trading halt as the company is finalising a fundraising initiative