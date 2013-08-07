CAIRO Aug 7 Egypt's Orascom Telecom
said on Wednesday its majority-owned Zimbabwean subsidiary had
renewed its mobile operating licence for 20 years but had yet to
comply with a demand that it cut its stake in the business to 40
percent.
Telecel Zimbabwe paid $137.5 million for the licence,
Orascom said in an emailed statement, the same amount the
country's other two mobile companies had been asked to pay.
In May Zimbabwe's government had threatened not to renew the
licence until Orascom lowered its 60 percent stake by turning
over Telecel shares to local ownership, state media said at the
time.
"At the moment the shareholder structure remains unchanged.
But we are committed to complying with the structure prescribed
by the Zimbabwe government," an Orascom official said by
telephone.
The government has demanded that a majority of the company,
Zimbabwe's second-largest mobile operator, be owned by black
Zimbabweans, the state-owned Herald had reported.
The earlier 15-year licence issued to Telecel, which has 2.6
million subscribers, expired in June.
Orascom Telecom itself is controlled by Russian
international telecoms group Vimpelcom, which currently
owns 51.9 percent of the company. Orascom's shares were trading
1.7 percent lower in Cairo at 4.55 Egyptian pounds at 1121 GMT.