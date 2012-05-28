UPDATE 2-China May imports, exports unexpectedly speed up but seen fading
* China May trade data stronger than forecast, picks up from April
CAIRO May 28 Cairo-based Orascom Telecom said on Monday that an Algerian court had confirmed fines against its Algerian subsidiary but had suspended a jail sentence on a member of the unit's senior executive team.
It said the court of appeal confirmed a judgement against Orasom Telecom Algerie (OTA) that consisted of fines of 99 billion Algerian dinars, worth about $1.3 billion.
"The criminal custodial sentence previously ordered against a member of OTA's senior executive team has been suspended. However, OTA has been ordered to pay the whole amount of the fines," it said in a statement. OTA says its executive complied with the law.
* China May trade data stronger than forecast, picks up from April
NEW YORK, June 8 Every Tuesday, partners and associates at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz gather for a communal lunch in the dining room of the law firm's Manhattan offices.