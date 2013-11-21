Nov 21 OraSure Technologies Inc : * Terminates oral fluid drugs of abuse assay collaboration with Roche

Diagnostics * As part of the termination, Roche will continue to supply certain of the

assays developed under that collaboration on a transitional basis * Under the termination agreement, Roche will make an initial payment of $8.3

million to OraSure * Sees Q4 2013 earnings per share $0.07 to $0.08 * Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Could receive payment of up to an additional $5.5 million from Roche * Says has the right to stop supply of assays prior to the end of five-year

period * Says additional $5.5 million payment from Roche depends on how early in

period * Says additional $5.5 million payment from Roche depends on how early in

five-year period supply obligation is ended