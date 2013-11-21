Nov 21 OraSure Technologies Inc :
* Terminates oral fluid drugs of abuse assay collaboration with
Roche
Diagnostics
* As part of the termination, Roche will continue to supply
certain of the
assays developed under that collaboration on a transitional
basis
* Under the termination agreement, Roche will make an initial
payment of $8.3
million to OraSure
* Sees Q4 2013 earnings per share $0.07 to $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Could receive payment of up to an additional $5.5 million
from Roche
* Says has the right to stop supply of assays prior to the end
of five-year
period
* Says additional $5.5 million payment from Roche depends on
how early in
five-year period supply obligation is ended
