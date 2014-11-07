Nov 7 Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oyj
:
* Q3 operating income 2.5 million euros versus 2.3 million
euros
* Q3 revenue 4.4 million euros versus 2.7 million euros
* Says result for Q4 is expected to remain lower than that
for Q3
* Says value of apartments in investment portfolio is
expected to fall slightly during remainder of year and start to
rise moderately next year
* Estimates it has prerequisites for maintaining good
profitability in 2014 and exceeding targeted total return of 10
percent on shareholders' equity
