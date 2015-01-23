Jan 23 Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oyj :

* Specifies the financial result estimate for the fourth quarter

* Says its specified estimate of result for Q4 is 1.7-2.3 million euros ($4.49 million)

* Previously expected result for Q4 to remain weaker than that for the third quarter, when comprehensive profit was 1.9 million euros