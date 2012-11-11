UPDATE 2-Sailing-Oracle Team USA gain America's Cup bonus with New Zealand win
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat's Groupama Team France (Adds results of final America's Cup qualifier race)
TEL AVIV Nov 11 Orbit Technologies won a contract for its Ka-band communications systems from one of the world's largest satellite ventures, the Israeli company said on Sunday.
Orbit said the customer, a consortium of carriers that provides satellite high-speed broadband communications around the world, estimates the potential market for Orbit's systems at $150 million over five years.
The company received an initial immediate order worth 4 million shekels ($1.03 million).
Orbit's shares were up 40 percent to 8.68 shekels in afternoon trade.
Orbit will supply communications systems, including 2,500 antennas, for the Ka band frequency, a key growth engine for the satellite communications industry.
($1 = 3.90 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat's Groupama Team France (Adds results of final America's Cup qualifier race)
* Chief Executive Abdullah unharmed after funeral bombing (Revises casualty total, adds statement from UN envoy)