April 14 Orbital ATK Inc said on Tuesday that a report on an October rocket explosion is nearly finished and that the problem was caused by excessive bearing pressure inside the GenCorp Inc engine.

Ronald Grabe, an Orbital executive, said at a conference that the accident was investigated by Orbital under the oversight of the Federal Aviation Administration. He said the report would be sent to the agency soon. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Emily Stephenson)