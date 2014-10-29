(Recasts to add comment from company president on investor
By Alwyn Scott and Bill Rigby
NEW YORK/SEATTLE Oct 29 Billionaire investors
in a small, Seattle-area company that aims to one day mine
resources on asteroids have not been deterred by an unmanned
rocket explosion that destroyed their test satellite, the
company said on Wednesday.
Privately held Planetary Resources counts Google Inc
Chief Executive and co-founder Larry Page and Chairman
Eric Schmidt among its backers, along with Virgin Group founder
Richard Branson, Ross Perot Jr., former Microsoft Corp
executive Charles Simonyi and John Whitehead, the former chief
executive of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
"Everyone knows what we are doing is audacious; if we didn't
have some failures now and then it would be stunning," said
Chris Lewicki, president and chief engineer at Planetary
Resources.
"Fortunately we have got some very supportive and visionary
investors," he said. "They know we're in this for the long run
and we've already moved on to the next thing."
The Redmond, Washington-based company makes a profit from
technology contracts with NASA and other private customers,
involving propulsion and instruments, Lewicki said.
It plans to eventually extract water, fuel and minerals from
asteroids near Earth. But as an interim step, it is developing
small satellites with miniature sensors that can communicate
with Earth to test its technology.
Rather than using dedicated launch vehicles that can cost
millions per launch, Planetary Resources satellites are small
enough "to hitch a ride into space with larger, primary
payloads," the company said.
That's how the Arkyd 3, a 12-inch by 4-inch unit weighing 10
pounds, came to be aboard the Antares rocket that exploded on
Tuesday.
The rocket was built and launched by Orbital Sciences Corp
and was mainly intended to carry a Cygnus cargo ship
with supplies for the International Space Station.
Lewicki said Arkyd 3 was insured, but he declined to give
details.
In any case, the setback will not affect the development of
its next satellite, known as the Arkyd 6, which has been in
development for several months and will be about twice as large
as Arkyd 3, he said.
The company achieved "most of our objectives" with Arkyd 3,
the company said.
Arkyd 6 is scheduled for launch in the third quarter of next
year, and Planetary Resources will use Spaceflight Services Inc
of Tukwila, Washington, to configure the ride on a commercial
launch vehicle in the United States.
A6 is an "engineering demonstrator" that will orbit earth
and is designed to test software, computing systems and the
satellite's ability to know where it is pointed and to maneuver,
Lewicki said.
Eventually, he added, the company plans to create the Arkyd
300 Series Rendezvous Prospector, which will actually orbit
target asteroids.
