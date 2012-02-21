* Sees FY12 rev $1.45 bln-$1.50 bln vs est $1.51 bln
* Q4 EPS $0.29 vs est $0.20
* Q4 rev $335.5 mln vs est $358 mln
* Q4 satellites and space systems rev down 10 pct to $121.8
mln
Feb 21 Orbital Sciences Corp
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, but revenue at
the aerospace company fell, hurt by decreased activity in
science and remote-sensing satellite contracts.
The company also cut its 2012 revenue outlook.
Orbital Sciences expects 2012 revenue of $1.45 billion to
$1.50 billion, down from its prior forecast of $1.48 billion to
$1.53 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting $1.51 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported earnings of
$17.4 million, or 29 cents a share, compared with earnings of
$21.2 million, or 36 cents a share a year ago.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $335.5 million.
Satellites and space systems segment revenue fell 10 percent
to $121.8 million.
Orbital Science's shares, which have gained 19 percent in
value since their year-low of $11.99 in October, closed at
$14.31 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.