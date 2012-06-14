June 14 Aerospace company Orbital Sciences Corp
said it will not restate its 2010 and third-quarter 2011
financial reports after the completion of discussions with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its revenue
recognition practices.
The SEC had asked for information on certain accounting
policies and disclosures related to the revenue recognition of a
contract awarded by NASA.
Orbital Sciences makes rockets and space systems for
commercial, military and civil government customers, including
the U.S. Department of Defense.
Shares of the company were slightly down at $11.96 in early
trading on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.