BRIEF-Stone Energy says workforce reduction plans are expected to be completed by end of Q2 2017
* Stone Energy Corp says workforce reduction plans are expected to be substantially completed by end of q2 of 2017 - sec filing
April 20 Aerospace company Orbital Sciences Corp reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by growth at its launch vehicle segment and affirmed its full-year outlook.
First-quarter net income rose to $13 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with earnings of $12.3 million, or 21 cents per share, a year ago.
* Volt Information Sciences reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results