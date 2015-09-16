(Adds comment from Expedia)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Online travel company
Expedia Inc, the world's largest online travel services
company by bookings, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy
rival Orbitz Worldwide Inc for $1.3 billion, the Justice
Department said on Wednesday.
The department said it did not require any asset sales in
exchange for antitrust approval.
"We concluded that Expedia's acquisition of Orbitz is not
likely to substantially lessen competition or harm U.S.
consumers," Bill Baer, head of the Justice Department's
Antitrust Division, said in a statement.
The Justice Department announced its decision after the
stock market closed, but expectation that the deal would be
approved pushed Expedia's share price from about $119 a share to
more than $125 a share in the late afternoon. It traded at
$124.68 in after-hours trading.
Orbitz's share price rose from about $11.25 to about $11.90
during regular trading and was at $12 after the regular close.
Expedia, which owns the website that bears its name as well
as Hotels.com, Hotwire and other brands, also recently purchased
Travelocity. Its rival Priceline Group Inc owns
Booking.com, OpenTable and Kayak.
Expedia spokeswoman Sarah Gavin said that the company was
"pleased" to win Justice Department approval. She did not say
when the deal would close.
Expedia and Priceline face increasing competition from the
likes of Google Inc, airlines and hotel chains, which
also sell itineraries on their websites.
Baer said that during a six-month investigation, the
Antitrust Division found no evidence that consumers would face
higher charges if the two booking companies merged. They also
found that hotels, car rental companies and airlines were
unlikely to be harmed.
"The Antitrust Division investigated the concerns that have
been expressed about this transaction," said Baer. "At the end
of this process, however, we concluded that the acquisition is
unlikely to harm competition and consumers."
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Will Dunham and Cynthia
Osterman)