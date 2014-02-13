Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo puts itself up for sale
LONDON, April 24 Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.
Feb 13 Orbitz Worldwide Inc, an online travel agency, reported a quarterly profit on Thursday as it booked more hotel stays and vacation packages.
Earnings were $5.3 million, or 5 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $314.6 million, or $2.96 a share, a year earlier.
AMSTERDAM, April 24 Philips, the maker of medical devices and healthcare products, beat expectations on Monday with an 18 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings to 442 million euros ($480 million) despite weak sales growth.