Jan 20 Online travel agency Orbitz Worldwide Inc
is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people
with knowledge of the matter.
The company is working with a financial adviser as it
reaches out to potential buyers and has drawn interest from
private-equity funds and other internet companies, Bloomberg
cited the people as saying. (bloom.bg/1AInxou)
Orbitz, which had a market capitalization of about $1
billion as of Friday, could not be immediately reached for
comment.
The company's shares jumped as much as 15 percent to $10.52
on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
