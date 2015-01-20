(Adds background, shares)
Jan 20 Online travel agency Orbitz Worldwide Inc
is exploring a sale and has drawn interest from private
equity firms and other internet companies, Bloomberg reported,
citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The operator of the Orbitz and CheapTickets websites is
working with a financial adviser as it reaches out to potential
buyers, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1AInxou)
Shares of Orbitz, which had a market capitalization of about
$1 billion as of Friday, jumped as much as 15 percent to $10.52
on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Orbitz declined to comment when asked about the potential
sale.
The company and its rivals such as Expedia Inc and
Priceline Group Inc have stepped up marketing in the
past year as competition intensifies in the travel industry.
Orbitz had in early November cut its fiscal 2014 revenue
forecast, saying the strong U.S. dollar would weigh on its
international business.
Competitors such as hotel and airline booking website
Priceline have been stepping up investments in international
markets.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani, Shailaja Sharma and Radhika
Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and
Savio D'Souza)