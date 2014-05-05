BRIEF-Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
May 5 Orbitz Worldwide, the online travel agency, on Monday posted a quarterly loss, citing the release of an allowance tied to deferred tax assets in 2013.
The net loss in the first quarter came to $5.9 million, or five cents a diluted share, compared with profit of $146.2 million, or $1.34 a share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta)
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia and East Timor said on Tuesday they aim to reach an agreement on a maritime border by the end of September, which would end a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project.