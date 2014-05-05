May 5 Orbitz Worldwide, the online travel agency, on Monday posted a quarterly loss, citing the release of an allowance tied to deferred tax assets in 2013.

The net loss in the first quarter came to $5.9 million, or five cents a diluted share, compared with profit of $146.2 million, or $1.34 a share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta)