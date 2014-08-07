Aug 7 Online travel operator Orbitz Worldwide
Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates as
an improving economy spurs spending on air travel and hotel
bookings.
The company, which operates travel booking websites under
its namesake and CheapTickets brands, said it expects revenue of
$249-$254 million for the quarter ending September. Analysts on
average were expecting $242.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Orbitz also reported second-quarter net income of $6.9
million, or 6 cents per share. In the year ago quarter, which
included a $18.1 million write-off of deferred financing fees
and other refinancing costs, the company earned $561,000.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)