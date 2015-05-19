May 19 Orchid Underwriters Insurance Agency LLC, a specialty underwriter of property insurance focusing on coastal properties, said it appointed Lynda Butler as chief financial officer.

Butler will be responsible for overseeing accounting and financial functions at Orchid, and will serve as a key interface with the company's majority owner, Gryphon Investors, a private equity firm, Orchid said.

Butler will also serve as a member of the firm's executive management committee and help lead the company's organic and acquisition growth strategy, Orchid said.

Prior to this, Butler was chief financial officer, Nationwide Insurance, brand property and casualty division. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)