BRIEF-PRIME2 lowers its stake in Silva Capital Group to 24.25 pct
* PRIME2 SA LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 24.25 PERCENT FROM 33.57 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PRAGUE Jan 17 Orco Property Group Chief Executive Jean-Francois Ott raised his stake in the central European property developer to 8.9 percent, the company said in a filing.
Ott purchased 9.1 million shares, or 8.4 percent of Orco shares, on Jan. 10-11, the filing said.
Czech property investor Radovan Vitek has accumulated a 30 percent stake in Orco in the past months. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)
BEIJING, June 2 Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd, is free to travel, a spokesman for the Chinese insurer said on Friday, denying a report that Wu had been prevented from leaving China.