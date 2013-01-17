PRAGUE Jan 17 Orco Property Group Chief Executive Jean-Francois Ott raised his stake in the central European property developer to 8.9 percent, the company said in a filing.

Ott purchased 9.1 million shares, or 8.4 percent of Orco shares, on Jan. 10-11, the filing said.

Czech property investor Radovan Vitek has accumulated a 30 percent stake in Orco in the past months. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)