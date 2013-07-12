PRAGUE, July 12 Central European developer Orco Property Group said on Friday that it and the state of Croatia had suspended arbitration proceedings after reaching a "roadmap" on stabilising their joint investment into Suncani Hvar hotels.

"This is a significant step towards the ongoing financial and operational recovery of Suncani Hvar," Orco's Chief Executive Jean-Francois Ott said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)