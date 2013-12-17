BRIEF-Shanghai SMI's share trade to resume on March 31
March 29 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on March 31 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ni8p2o Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PRAGUE Dec 17 Developer Orco Property Group has resumed international arbitration proceedings with Croatia after not reaching a settlement over its Suncani Hvar hotels group in the west Balkans country.
The central European real estate group had said in July that it and the state of Croatia had suspended arbitration proceedings after reaching a "roadmap" on stabilising their joint investment into the hotels.
"The MOU (memorandum of understanding) has expired without a settlement and as such Orco has resumed the arbitration proceedings," Orco said in a release after market hours on Monday. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
LONDON, March 29 The reflation trade that has pushed government bond yields sharply higher over the past six months has come to a halt, BlackRock's head of global bonds Scott Thiel said on Wednesday.
COPENHAGEN, March 29 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, fell 0.6 percent in February from a year earlier to 25.3 billion Danish crowns ($3.67 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.