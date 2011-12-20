PRAGUE Dec 20 Developer Orco Property Group will substitute the 129.1-million-euro debt of its Orco Germany unit with bonds convertible into the parent group's shares, it said on Tuesday.

The convertible bonds, which are being introduced to strengthen the German unit's balance sheet, will be exercisable in two steps.

The first chunk of 79.1 million euros will be immediately converted into 19,250,010 new Orco Property Group shares at a price of 4.10 euros at the end of January.

In April, the group will switch the remaining 50 million euros into an additional 7,996,158 new shares at the price of 6.27 euros per share. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, Editing by Mark Potter)