PRAGUE Nov 24 Revenue at developer Orco Property Group ORCO.PA ORCOsp.PR fell to 117.4 million euros for the first nine months of the year from 213.7 million euros a year ago, the company said on Thursday.

The drop in sales was a result of the absence of major commercial development sales and Orco's repositioning from mass residential development to specific locations developments, it said.

Net loss attributable to owners of the company was 39.6 million euros, after a profit of 241.9 million euros a year ago. The sharp drop was partly due to a one-off gain from debt revaluation that Orco booked last year.

Another reason was a net loss in the third quarter from foreign exchange differences mainly on the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty and from other net financial results mainly on interest rate derivative instruments.

The Luxembourg-based company also said it aimed to achieve revenues between 150-160 million euros for the whole of 2011, excluding a potential sale of an office building in Germany's Dusseldorf which it plans to complete in the coming months. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Bernard Orr)