BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
PRAGUE Aug 31 Developer Orco Property Group reported a 5.6 percent drop in first-half revenue due to lower sales of residential units and a large revaluation loss.
The company, which specialises in developing real estate in central and eastern Europe and in Germany, said on Friday revenue fell to 69.5 million euros from 73.6 million.
It recorded a writedown on asset values of 25 million euros, pushing it to an operating loss (EBIT) of 9.0 million euros from a profit of 18.9 million a year ago. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by David Cowell)
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: