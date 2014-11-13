BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
Nov 13 Orco Property Group SA :
* Announces completion of acquisition of four development projects located in Prague and Central Bohemia, Czech Republic
* The transaction value is 44 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1xSh0HP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: