BRIEF-Diamondcorp says intends to appoint administrators
* Group is no longer able to continue trading as a going concern
Dec 22 Orco Property Group SA :
* Orco Property Group creditors meeting approved a new plan of financial restructuring of Suncani Hvar
* Plan provides route for approval of a new plan by Suncani Hvar's shareholders general meeting scheduled for Jan. 14, 2015
* Plan provides route for confirmation of pre-bankruptcy settlement by Split commercial court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Group is no longer able to continue trading as a going concern
* Mint - entered into non-binding term sheet with gravitas financial ,holders of substantially all series a debentures, all of series c debentures