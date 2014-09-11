PRAGUE, Sept 11 Shares in Orco Property Group will be delisted from the Prague Stock Exchange as of September 22 following a request from the developer, Orco said on Thursday.

The last trading day for the 114.5 million shares will be September 19, Orco said. Its shares will remain listed on the NYSE Euronext in Paris and the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

