PRAGUE, July 8 Real estate developer Orco
Property Group said on Tuesday it would
delist its shares from the Prague Stock Exchange due to low
trading volumes and to cut costs.
Orco, severely hit by a drop in the real estate market in
the past years, said it would remain listed on the Euronext in
Paris and in Warsaw.
The company, whose biggest shareholder is Czech real estate
investor Radovan Vitek, has seen its market capitalisation drop
to $79 million as the stock dropped by 75 percent in the past
year to Tuesday's 14 crowns.
The Prague bourse seen a steady decline in trading activity
since the start of the global financial crisis.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)