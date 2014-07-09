PRAGUE, July 9 Shares in real estate firm Orco
Property Group dropped by 7.9 percent on Wednesday
after the firm announced a plan to delist from the Prague Stock
Exchange, citing low trading volumes and cost-cutting as the
reasons for the decision.
The stock in the firm, badly hit by the global economic
crisis, stood at 12.90 crowns at 1017 GMT, close to all-time low
of 12.25 seen on June 25.
The stock has lost 76.4 percent over the past year and 99.7
percent from all-time high of 3,802 in February 2007. Its market
capitalisation has shrunk to $77.9 million.
Orco said it would keep its listing on the Paris and Warsaw
bourses.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)