PRAGUE, April 3 Shares in real estate developer
Orco Property Group slumped by 26 percent in
Prague on Thursday, extending sharp falls into a second day
after a bank called in a loan that was to finance a large
project in Poland.
The company has been spinning off assets to raise funds and
its largest shareholder, Czech investor Radovan Vitek, said in a
news agency interview in January that liquidation was a
possibility.
Its shares dropped on Wednesday after the bank financing its
Zlota 44 residential block in Warsaw called for the repayment of
loans totalling more than $83 million.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by David Goodman)