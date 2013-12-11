PRAGUE Dec 11 Orco Property Group
needs immediate funding of at least 100 million euros
to cover debts and guarantees, the developer's largest
shareholder said in an open letter defending a capital increase
at an Orco subsidiary.
Orco Germany, a unit of the central European developer,
raised 53.9 million euros in a reserved capital increase, the
company said on Dec. 4. The offering was subscribed to by
Tandis, a company controlled by Orco's largest shareholder,
Radovan Vitek.
Some Orco shareholders criticized the move because it cut
the parent company's shareholding in the unit. Two of them,
Alchemy and Kingstown, who together hold a 23.5 percent share in
Orco, took legal action.
After the share issue at Orco Germany (OG), Orco (OPG) and
another subsidiary's stake in the unit dropped to 58.5 percent
from 88.2 percent. Tandis became a 33.3 percent owner.
"OPG is in its sixth year of crisis (and) has no significant
liquid asset left other than OG," Tandis said in an open letter
to Orco Germany and Orco shareholders. "It is better for OPG to
decrease its shareholding in OG than to be forced into
bankruptcy."
Vitek, a major investor in Czech real estate through his
company CPI, has built up his shares in Orco since last year and
now holds a 30.7 percent stake. The open letter was released by
a CPI spokesman. An Orco spokeswoman was not immediately able to
comment.
Analysts say Vitek is looking to take over Orco, which
needed debt restructuring to get through the global financial
crisis. The company posted a 142.4 million-euro net loss in the
first nine months of the year after taking impairment charges on
some projects.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Larry King)