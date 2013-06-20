PRAGUE, June 20 Orco Property Group said on
Thursday shareholder Gamala, which is controlled by Czech real
estate investor Radovan Vitek, had withdrawn four candidates for
Orco's board ahead of a general shareholder meeting on June 27.
Other investors had forced the delay of the annual
shareholder meeting in May to buy time to build opposition
against what they said was Vitek's attempt to take control of
the board.
Vitek, who runs real estate group Czech Property
Investments, raised his stake in Orco last year, prompting
speculation that he could try to take control of the firm.
