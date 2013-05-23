PRAGUE May 23 The Luxembourg-based Orco Property Group has been forced to delay its annual general meeting by two shareholders trying to block board nominations by the real estate developer's biggest stakeholder.

Alchemy Special Opportunities and Kingstown Capital Management said they opposed the last-minute nomination of five new Orco directors by Gamala, a company controlled by Radovan Vitek, who also controls the major real estate group Czech Property Investments (CPI).

Vitek-controlled companies own nearly 30 percent of Orco, which operates across central Europe but primarily in the Czech Republic. Alchemy and Kingstown, both represented on Orco's board, own 10.6 and 12.5 percent respectively - more than the 20 percent required to force a postponement.

"We ... believe Radovan Vitek will attempt to take control of the board of Orco Property Group at the upcoming AGM on May 30," Alchemy and Kingstown said in an open letter to shareholders, asking them to reject the nominations.

The letter said the board makes "certain specific decisions such as approving any related party transactions, including any transactions between Orco and any company affiliated with any Board Director - such as CPI or its affiliates".

Alchemy and Kingstown said they had asked for the AGM to be put back to June 27 to give shareholders more time to register to vote.

Neither Orco nor Vitek's CPI had any immediate comment.

Vitek raised his stake in Orco last year, prompting speculation that he could try to take control of the firm.

Orco had to restructure and sell off properties to reduce its debts in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis.

Orco shares traded at 57.65 crowns in Prague on Thursday afternoon, down 0.6 percent on the day and 5.5 percent over the past 12 months. They peaked in 2007 at 3,802 crowns. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Korselt; Editing by Kevin Liffey)