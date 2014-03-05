PRAGUE, March 5 Orco Germany, a subsidiary of Orco Property Group , plans to raise a combined 72 million euros through a reserved capital increase and another share sale open to most of the company's shareholders.

Stationway Properties Limited, a company affiliated with Orco Property Chief Executive Jean-Francois Ott, will subscribe to the reserved increase to raise 36 million euros.

The second offering of the same size, consisting of 76.6 million new shares, will be open to Orco Property shareholders holding at least 0.5 percent of the company and can be subscribed to at a price of 0.47 euro per share, Orco said in a statement.

The proceeds will be used for investment and financing of projects in Orco Property and Orco Germany, it said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)