PRAGUE, April 2 Czech developer Orco Property
Group said it was looking to sell assets
after receiving notice from the bank financing its Zlota 44
residential block in Warsaw for the repayment of loans totalling
more than $83 million to finance the troubled project.
Orco said it was looking to sell the unnamed liquid assets
to repay loans of 170.1 million zlotys ($56.2 million) and 19.6
million euros ($27 million) due in 30 days.
"(Orco) is putting all in place in order to collect the
needed cash in due course mainly by selling the liquid assets,"
it said in a statement.
It did not give any more details. A spokesman had no
immediate comment about the assets it could sell.
The company had said last week it was looking to sell the
unfinished Zlota project after reporting a deep loss in 2013 due
to charges and writedowns, half of which were caused by the
Warsaw project.
The block, designed by architect Daniel Libeskind, is one of
the tallest constructions in the Polish capital and stands near
the Palace of Culture and Science, Warsaw's tallest building.
Orco had said Zlota 44 had run into a succession of
problems, including a lack of bank financing after it defaulted
on certain loan covenants and an unsuccessful sales re-launch on
the local residential market.
The group granted a short-term option on the skyscraper to
OTT Properties, a group related to the company's departing
founder, who left his role as chief executive in a shake-up last
month. It did not provide further details.
Orco, founded by Jean-Francois Ott in 1991, has struggled to
recover after being hard hit in the global financial crisis of
2008-09.
Its largest shareholder, Czech real estate investor Radovan
Vitek, who bought into the company in 2012 and holds a 30.7
percent stake, was quoted saying in a news agency interview in
January that its future was uncertain and liquidation was a
possibility.
($1 = 3.0290 Polish Zlotys)
($1 = 0.7249 Euros)
