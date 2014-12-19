Dec 19 Orco Property Group SA :
* Announces signing of memorandum of understanding (MOU)
among company, prime tourist resorts and Republic of Croatia
* MOU contains an agreement aimed at reorganization and
safeguarding of Suncani Hvar
* Company and Croatia mutually agreed to terminate
international chamber of commerce arbitration procedure with
respect to Suncani Hvar
* Parties shall vote for approval of plan of financial
restructuring of Suncani Hvar at creditors hearing on Dec. 22
and at AGM of Suncani Hvar shareholders on Jan. 14
* MOU covers additional matters, such as termination of
management agreements between company and suncani hvar
* MOU covers intent to discuss potential acquisition of
Suncani Hvar shares currently held by Republic of Croatia
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom:)