Oct 21 Ordina NV :

* Renews 5-year contract with M&G Group

* Says will continue to take care of worldwide technical management at all M&G branches using SAP software up to end of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)