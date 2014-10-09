Oct 9 Ordina Nv
* Provides update on results of investigation
* For time being completed its investigation into possible
irregularities in public sector tenders and contracts in period
2005-2010 as alleged recently in zembla television programme
* Cannot yet give any definitive results, since
investigations, also by third parties, are still ongoing and yet
to by instigated
* Board of management finds, based on initial findings of
follow-up research, that there has been inappropriate behavior
of a limited number of people in some cases
* There was also, in some cases, informal contact between an
ordina employee, client and/or their advisor relating to tenders
* Still investigating actions of three people who are still
employed at Ordina
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: