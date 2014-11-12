Nov 12 Ordina NV :
* Received a copy of a request from Mont Cervin S.A.R.L.,
sent to corporate chamber of Amsterdam district court, asking
court to instigate an inquiry
* Request for an inquiry is related to Ordina's
communications policy from May 2014 onwards regarding potential
irregularities in tenders and contracts from public sector
bodies
* Says it will oppose this request
* Expects to complete ongoing internal investigation in Q4
of 2014 or at latest in Q1 of 2015
* After completion of internal investigation, Ordina will
publicly report all relevant findings to all of its stakeholders
