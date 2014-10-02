BRIEF-PCI-Suntek Technology unit wins bid worth 80.9 mln yuan
* Says its unit won a bid for metro AFC system EPC project in Wuhan, worth 80.9 million yuan
Oct 2 Ordina NV
* Investigates Zembla Claims: Initial Findings Reveals No Irregularities
* In course of its investigation, De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek studied more than 500,000 of Ordina's (digital) documents and files
* Based on outcome of investigation by De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek, board has concluded that it has not been established that there were any irregularities in these two tenders
* Internal investigation has shown relevant communication was approved by representatives of ministry of defence; there was no commercial benefit for Ordina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 18.8 million yuan to 21.5 million yuan